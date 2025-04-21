Parts of West Devon and the South Hams are without water this morning due to a burst water main.
The cut off affects the Bere Alston area as well as areas of the South Hams just north of Plymouth., postcodes PL6, PL19 and PL20.
South West Water has set up bottled water collection points for those affected at the George Park and Ride , Tavistock Road, Plymouth PL6 7HB (what three words: noises.goats.match) and Bere Alston Bowling Club, Bedford Street, Bere Alston PL20 7DZ (what3words: sifts.dreamer.inflation).
South West Water said these were open from 8.30am-10pm today as its teams work to repair the leak.
A spokesperson said: “Due to a burst main on our network, some customers in PL6, PL19 and PL20 may be experiencing lower water pressure than usual or a loss of supply. Our team have been working through the night to repair the burst and remain on site working to restore supply as quickly as possible.
“We have set up water collection points for customers experiencing interruptions and we are delivering bottled water to our most vulnerable customers as a priority.
“We are continue to keep our website updated with information – we are very sorry for the disruption caused and would like to thank customers for their patience.”
Updates when we have them.