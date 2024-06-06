Two stars of the big and small screen are said to be coming to North Sands Beach in Salcombe preparing to film for ‘The Roses’ which is a new version of the 1989 black comedy ‘The War of the Roses’.
The film will star Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman along with Jay Roach.
The synopsis says: "Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman): successful careers, great kids, an enviable sex life.
"But underneath the façade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentments that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down."
The film is based on Warren Adler's 1981 novel, and will be adapted by Poor Things scribe Tony McNamara.
The Winking Prawn has closed to the public for what they described as a ‘private event’ on June 3 and is set to re-open on June 19.
A message on their answerphone added that the public car park is also closed.