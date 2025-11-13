YET more heavy rain is expected to batter the South West as the Met Office issues a 24-hour warning for Storm Claudia.
Heavy and prolonged rain has been forecast from 6am on Friday, November 14.
It is expected to last until 6am on Saturday, November 15.
Strong easterly winds will accompany the rain, the Met Office says.
As much as 50 millimetres of rain is expected widely, with some places receiving between 60 and 80 millimetres.
The Met Office is warning that, following recent wet weather, Friday’s forecast could lead to some surface water and river flooding.
