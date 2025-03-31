Surfing talent gathered at Bantham for the first competition of 2025, organised by the newly formed Bantham Boardriders Surf Club - the Shortboard Open.
Conditions on the day were good, with two-foot waves occasionally peaking at a three-foot face on the outgoing tide, accompanied by a brisk offshore wind producing clean, well-formed lines.
There were two categories, Open and Women’s Open, with 14 and seven competitors in each division, respectively.
Bigbury local Dr Malcolm Findlay, a former Scottish surfing champion, proved invaluable as head judge, bringing years of competitive experience to the event. Fellow judge Ben Howie, a former ISA World Championship finalist, also lent his expertise. Surfers were awarded points based on criteria such as degree of difficulty, manoeuvring on the wave, turns, speed, and power. Participants were graded on their two best waves out of a possible ten rides.
Chairman of Bantham Boardriders, Paul Hatton, said: "This was an impressive start to the year. We are very grateful to the Bantham Estate and to the Bantham Surf Life Saving Club for their cooperation and support, and also to Outside for hosting our awards ceremony.
"Many thanks go to Discovery Surf for the loan of rash vests and to Volcom, Ocean and Earth, and Vivo Barefoot for their kind donations to the prize pot."
Lewis Edwards from Vivo Barefoot said: "We’re proud to support the roots of this new surf club.
"Every great movement starts at the grassroots level, and seeing this club come to life, bringing people together, embracing the elements, and inspiring the next generation to get outside, is why we do what we do."
Winners were delighted to receive an Xcel wetsuit from surf distribution specialist Daniel Surf.
Second-placed winners took home a pair of Vivo Barefoot shoes, while third place earned a £50 voucher to spend at Tri-Ocean Surf in Churchstow.
Other prizes included packs of coffee from Bigbury-based Froth Coffee Roasters and a personalised medal for all winners, crafted by Fran, pottery manager at Outside.
Special mentions went to Tommy Hamilton as the most progressive youth of the day, winning a Volcom backpack, and Willoughby Tucker for being the most ‘frothed’ youngster of the event.
Winner of the Women’s Open, Annika Connolly, said: "I was really stoked to take the win at the BBR Comp at the weekend. It was such a fantastic community event, and I loved the fact that I was competing with my whole family as well, with my husband Martin making the Open Men’s final and my children, Seb and Kira, narrowly missing out on joining us in the finals. The event was well organised, and it was so cool hanging out and catching up with surfers of all generations from across South Devon."
Winner of the Open, Noah Capps, said: "It felt great to compete again after a long time off, especially at an empty Bantham lineup. The vibes were high, and it was epic to see all the local groms go for it."
Other finalists included:
Women’s Open: 4th - Eva Everliss, 3rd - Merryn Odell, 2nd - Gen Conquest
Open: 4th - Martin Connolly, 3rd - Joe Woods, 2nd - Jonty Tucker