Columist 15 year old Monique talks about eco-friendly banking
This week’s simple swap can come with a £60 Welcome Voucher and is one of the most substantial impacts that you can have on the planet.
Despite most banks signing up to net-zero pledges, The Financial Times reported that the world’s largest 60 banks provided $742bn of capital to fossil fuel companies in 2021. They invested this much money on our behalf despite the Paris Agreement, which had set out targets for fossil fuel production to be avoided.
Fossil fuels release inconceivable amounts of carbon dioxide and have catastrophic effects: air pollution, water pollution, damage to crops and forests, acid rain, eutrophication (excessive nutrients that can harm aquatic ecosystems by lowering oxygen levels) and global warming (a gradual increase in the overall temperature, causing extreme long-term effects on weather patterns. It can cause catastrophic shifts in our environment).
In stark contrast the Tridos Bank only has ethical investment and was launched 25 years ago. Just this year alone, Triodos was awarded: Best Investment Provider (British Bank Awards, 2022), Best Ethical Financial Provider (British Bank Awards,2022) and it has a B Corp Certification (a private certification of for-profit companies regarding their social and environmental performance).
Furthermore, Triodos was awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise which is valid for five years and this is the third time that Triodos Bank this award (demonstrating outstanding achievement by UK businesses in the categories of: innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility).
Triodos offers contactless payments and their bank accounts are covered by the UK FSCS (protecting up to £85,000). Triodos Impact Investments are award-winning, delivering outstanding financial returns. Triodos offers a variety of ISA and savings accounts and a range of risk levels for you to invest in. Although past performance does not indicate future returns, winning awards for their sustainable practices without compromising on profits has given them these credentials: Best Sustainable Investment Fund (Invest Week) Best Investment Provider (British Bank Awards) and Sustainable Investment Awards (Environmental Finance) and this is reflected in their investment returns. For example, if you had invested in Triodos Pioneer Impact Fund 10 years ago, you would have tripled your money.
Although most people are understandably hesitant about changing their bank accounts, it is easy and absolutely worth it. Triodos offers a £60 refer a friend Welcome Voucher for new current account holders.
To see the potential impact of your money visit: www.triodos.co.uk/know-where-your-money-goes
Triodos Bank states that their mission is make money work for positive social, environmental and cultural change, by lending to, and investing in, sustainable enterprise to help create a better, more sustainable world. Triodos refuses to invest in any kind of fossil fuels, unlike most banks who heavily invest and depend on fossil fuels and instead Triodos have created an established transparent, ethical and sustainable bank. Good the planet and good for you.
