South Hams District Council have announced the changes to recycling & waste collections over the bank holiday period.
Between today May 1 and 4 the collections will be a day late and collections due on Friday 5 will be made on Tuesday 9.
Residents are asked to put their waste out by 7am on the day of the collection and the changes also apply to garden waste customers.
To find out more you can visit the ‘find my collection day’ section on the South Hams District Council website at www.southhams.gov.uk