As the latest statistics show one-in-seven families living in poverty in the area, Citizens Advice South Hams has launched a new project to help tackle the problem in partnership with Education South West - the trust in charge of several local secondary and primary schools.
The scheme will see a Citizens Advice adviser attend one day a week across the schools offering free advice to families in need.
The aim of the project is to reach families who haven’t previously engaged with Citizens Advice but who could benefit from their support.
The adviser will help families to navigate welfare benefits and financial help, access charitable support, address debt and budgeting issues, and help with housing.
Citizens Advice offers a benefits check to anyone who needs it - making sure they are claiming all the help they’re entitled to.
Janie Moor, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice South Hams said:
“One-in-seven children in the South Hams are living in relative poverty with families struggling through the cost-of-living crisis.
“By placing a Citizens Advice adviser in a school setting, we can give convenient and confidential support in a familiar environment.”
Advisers from the charity will initially be attending King Edward VI Community College in Totnes, Kingsbridge Community College and Dartmouth Academy.
The project will soon also include Blackawton, Stoke Fleming and East Allington primary schools.
Robert Coles, Deputy CEO of Education South West said:
“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Citizens Advice South Hams driving forward our focus on strengthening our communities.
“Together I know we can make a real difference to families facing hardship.”
Mrs Moor added:
“We are incredibly grateful to the David Gibbons Foundation, River Dart Rotary Club, Totnes Rotary Club, Dartmouth Rotary Club and Kingsbridge Rotary Club and some generous individual donors for getting this project off the ground.”
“If you can donate to help local families access life-changing support and advice please visit https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/campaign/citizens-advice-in-schools