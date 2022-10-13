Irene is now leaving the band behind as she retires to Wales, and has passed the position onto Neil Taylor, who previously played lead cornet. She wishes the band “all the very best for the future” and encourages anyone who lives locally that can play a brass instrument, or would like to learn one, to get involved. She says that all ages are welcome and describes the band as “a very friendly bunch”, adding that the number of members are fairly low at the moment, so anyone who is interested should “go and have fun”.