Baker Estates marked its 10th anniversary in unforgettable style with a special charity golf day that raised more than £10,000 for Rowcroft Hospice — and featured a surprise “presidential” guest.
Held at Dainton Park Golf Club near Newton Abbot, the event welcomed over 100 golfers and 50 supporters for a day full of competition, camaraderie, and comedy.
One of the highlights of the day was the unexpected appearance of Donald Trump impersonator and comedian Mike Osman, who delighted the crowd with his sharp wit and uncanny impression of the current US President.
The decision to invite Mike Osman added a humorous and entertaining twist to the day’s proceedings. Guests enjoyed a stand-up performance and a spirited parody of the President’s famous rhetoric — delivered with Osman’s signature comedic charm.
The impersonator even took the reins of the charity auction, bringing his unique style to the bidding.
After the golf and auction, guests were treated to live entertainment, including a roaming magician, a DJ, and plenty of dancing late into the evening — a well-earned moment of celebration for the team after a decade of hard work and success.
Annie Williams, Sales and Marketing Director at Baker Estates and one of the event organisers, said: “We wanted to make our anniversary golf day extra special, and Mike’s performance certainly did that. It was a brilliant surprise that brought everyone together and made it a day to remember.”
Managing Director Ian Baker added: “As we mark this milestone year, it’s incredibly important to us to give back. Rowcroft Hospice has been a key charity partners from the beginning, and we’re proud to support the amazing work they do. This event is just one of many initiatives we’re planning, and we hope to raise even more for the charity.”
The charity golf day was part of a year-long programme to commemorate Baker Estates' 10-year journey of delivering quality homes across the South West, while giving back to the community.
