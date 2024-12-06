Residents from Sherford gathered at Sherford Vale Primary School last week for an evening of heritage, socialising and fun, and to help plan for the future.
Supported by Sherford Community Land Trust and the Real Ideas Organisation, with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Making the Most of Our Heritage event is part of a wider programme of activity designed to engage residents with the abundant history of the Sherford area and to explore how the past can be used to shape the town’s planning going forward.
Since work started on the new town, on the eastern outskirts of Plymouth, a wealth of archaeological finds have been discovered, many of national significance. In addition to evidence of settlement as early as the late Stone Age, barrows, roundhouses, Neolithic pottery and Bronze Age tools have also been found, casting light on the lives of early Devon communities. Grabbing international headlines in 2021, site archaeologists unearthed the bones of Ice Age megafauna, including the well-preserved remains of woolly rhinoceros and a woolly mammoth. A Roman road has also been discovered, providing evidence that this area has long been a crucial link for trade and connecting ancient communities.
Archaeological investigations at Sherford have been taking place since construction of the town first began in 2015. Committed to revealing and preserving Sherford’s history, the Sherford Consortium funds an ongoing programme of archaeological excavations, working with Devon County Council, as well as expert teams from Orion Heritage and AC Archaeology.
Rob Bourn from Orion Heritage and lead archaeologist on the project for the Sherford Consortium, said “Enhancing our understanding of not just Devon, but also Britain’s ancient past, the archaeological work at Sherford has always been fascinating and sometimes a once in a lifetime experience for those involved. Construction happening at Sherford is the sole reason these finds have been discovered and it is remarkable that they have laid undisturbed for so long. We are thrilled to work on these important historic investigations, and hope the findings at Sherford help to encourage residents and the wider community to take an interest in local history and feel a deeper connection to the area.”
As part of the 5,500-home new town, incorporating a 500-acre country park and forthcoming new town centre, more recently Sherford has seen the establishment of Sherford Community Land Trust (SCLT), as the community organisation for the town. Supporting social networks, economic development and community building, SCLT, is now working with residents to celebrate the town’s heritage, as a valuable asset in building local pride, community identity and creating a great place to live and work. Tony Davey, from the Box, said “It is great to be able to share the benefits of community heritage projects with the residents of Sherford and it’s amazing that they are in a position to be able to shape their own cultural activities and build a community archive from a position that is looking forward rather than back”.