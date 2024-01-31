“They had probably been eating too many carbs or not healthy enough food but now they’re really invigorated, we’ve had the best SATS results ever. ‘’The food is much more nutritious and the children grow their own food in season. “They love Marco, they love the food they love the options and their tastebuds have just grown so much. Marco teaches them how to cook.” Marco Pilloni is the Head Chef and has previously cooked for Her late Majesty the Queen, on TV and at Michelin-starred restaurants. He explained some of the food on offer: “Today is pizza day and I’ve just made 18 kilos of fresh, hand-stretched dough. “We use a margarita base with mozzarella and they can choose their toppings such as Chorizo, ham, sweetcorn and black olives.“On other days we have fresh salmon, vegetarian lasagne, chicken curry, chicken noodle soup, baked potato with tuna and pilchard mayonnaise and much more. The budget for ingredients is just £1 per meal but Marco stretches it a long way. Every time there is a meat-based meal there is always a vegetarian alternative.