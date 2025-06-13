The UK’s food watchdog, the Food Standards Agency (FSA), is working with businesses, importers and consumers following concerns that some imported Dubai-style chocolate products sold in the UK could pose a risk to people with food allergies.
Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Adviser to the FSA, said shoppers should stick to “trusted” UK retailers, as the products they sell are more likely to be made for the domestic market.
Dubai-style chocolate has surged in popularity, fuelled by so-called influencers on TikTok. Some UK supermarkets, including Waitrose and Lidl, have even imposed per-person limits to manage demand.
However, some of these products may not be intended for sale in the UK and could lack full ingredient lists or mandatory allergen labelling.
UK law over labelling allergen information became more strict following the tragic death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died from a severe allergic reaction to sesame seeds not listed on a food label.
The law aims to prevent similar tragedies by requiring full ingredient and allergen labelling on pre-packed food for direct sale.
UK law now requires food labels to list all ingredients and clearly highlight any of the 14 regulated allergens.
Products not made for the UK market may not meet these strict food safety standards.
While most Dubai-style chocolate sold in UK shops is safe, the FSA, working with local authorities, has identified several items that could pose health risks to allergy sufferers. Some may also contain additives or colourings not permitted in the UK. In each case, the FSA is taking follow-up action with the relevant local authority.
The FSA has also raised concerns with businesses and industry groups to ensure that affected products are removed from shop shelves and online marketplaces.
Consumers can look out for key signs that a product is intended for sale in the UK. Labels should be in English and include:
- the name of the food (e.g. milk chocolate with pistachio paste filling)
- a full list of ingredients, with allergens emphasised
- the weight in grams
- a best-before or use-by date
- The name and address of a UK or EU business responsible for the product information, or of the importer if the product is from outside the UK or EU
Professor May added: "As it’s difficult for consumers to tell the difference between products made for the UK and those that aren’t, if you have a food allergy or intolerance, we advise that you do not buy the product unless you’re certain it’s intended for sale here."
"If you are looking to buy Dubai-style chocolate, we advise sticking with trusted retailers, like the ones you’d use for your weekly shop"
The FSA is currently surveying and sampling these products to understand the scale of the issue. In the meantime, it is working with allergy charities to raise awareness among consumers.
Anyone concerned about a product on sale should avoid buying it and report it to their local authority. Products already bought should not be eaten, especially by people with allergies or intolerances.
