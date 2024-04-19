Salcombe C of E Primary School had a special visit from author Mark Horsburgh.
The fantastic views from a flat overlooking Salcombe Harbour were the original source of inspiration for his ‘Tales of Walcombe Bay’ series.
Regular visits and close observation of the comings and goings of the harbour led to the creation of the fictional seaside idyll, the germination of ideas, and the eventual writing of these stories.
Mark said: “In my writing I have sought to entertain and educate through story instil a love of the sea and the associated sporting activities.”
“As a teacher, I worked with all age groups and in a variety of schools, including long spells teaching children with complex special needs, teaching specialist lessons in Craft Design and Technology, and also as a general subjects teacher.
He talked about what inspired him to become an author and showed the children some of the original illustrations by Caroline Appleyard.
Mark read some of his book aloud and even gave each child a copy for World Book Day.
Head of School Henry Everett said: “It was really inspiring for the children to hear first-hand from an author about the writing process, particularly as he'd drawn inspiration from our beautiful town.
“Mark talked about his love of reading books growing up.
“Thomas the Tank Engine particularly inspired him to write stories with talking vehicles in them.
“The children were thoroughly entertained by his books and loved hearing about familiar places in Salcombe.'
World Book Day is an annual celebration of the joy of reading.