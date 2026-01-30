Wembury Marine Centre in partnership with the National Trust are inviting citizen scientists to join them searching for Devon's marine megafauna.
The free session will take place at Bolberry Down Wednesday, February 11 where people can join National Trust and Devon Wildlife Trust staff as they search for dolphins and porpoises at and learn about our local species.
The seawatch will be along the accessible path, which organisers say should be suitable for most mobility vehicles.
Organisers say as well as being beneficial for conservation, joining a sea survey can be valuable to your mental health and wellbeing.
The event is free but booking is required to secure a place, bookings can be made via the National Trust website.
