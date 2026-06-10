The Ashburton Singers are coming to Ashprington on Saturday, July 4 with an evening entitled ‘Stars of the Summer Night.’
The performance features the Ashprington & Tuckenhay Community Choir.
It will be a performance of choral music from the 15th century to the present day with works by Josquin, Byrd, Stanford, Purcell, Elgar and Kodaly.
The Ashburton Singers were formed in 1975 and have performed in France several times in addition to undertaking a Summer Tour of local villages and Christmas concerts.
The proceeds will go to Totnes Caring.
It takes place at 7.30pm at St David’s Church, Ashprington.
For more information and to book your seat you can call David on 07860 577749 or e-mail: [email protected]
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