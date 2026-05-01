Shoppers are being urged not to eat a popular fish product after a safety recall was issued.
Asda has recalled its Exceptional by Asda Beer Battered Cod Fishcakes after concerns they may contain pieces of plastic or metal.
The recall applies to 290g packs with use-by dates between May 1 and May 5, 2026.
A statement from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the product may contain "plastic or metal foreign objects, making it unsafe to eat.”
Customers who have bought the fishcakes are advised not to consume them and instead return them to their nearest store for a full refund.
Point of sale notices are being displayed in stores to inform shoppers about the issue and explain what action to take.
The recall has been highlighted by the Food Standards Agency, which issues alerts when food products pose a potential risk to consumers.
An Asda spokesperson said affected customers can contact its customer relations team for further information.
Anyone seeking further advice can contact Asda’s customer relations team on 0330 053 0111.
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