AS Devon begins to thaw out from the big freeze, a new Yellow Warning has been made – but this time for heavy rain.
The Met office has issued an alert that covers all of Devon from 6pm tomorrow, Sunday, until 6am on Tuesday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Rain, heavy and persistent at times, is expected to bring some travel disruption.
‘Periods of rain are expected to become persistent and at times heavy across parts of southern England and south Wales late Sunday, lasting through Monday, before clearing early Tuesday.
‘For the area across southern England, 25-50 mm of rain will fall widely, but the highest rainfall totals are likely to be across the higher ground of Sussex and Dorset, where locally 50-80 mm of rain may fa
‘Across Dartmoor, especially south-facing high ground, totals may locally exceed 150 mm.
‘For the area across south Wales, 35-50 mm of rain may fall widely, with 70-90 mm possible over south-facing high ground.’