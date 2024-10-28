The coffee break marked 25 years since inception by Mary Ewings as replacement when the village Post Office closed and a valuable place for interaction and conversation was lost to South Milton inhabitants.
Mary’s daughters enjoyed the event and, no doubt, remembered their mother’s legacy recorded by a plaque on the wall.
The apple mulcher and press were put to full use for much of Sunday October 20, otherwise named Apple Day.
While Mick and Jane Howey never fail to keep things running smoothly each year, it was farming families who took centre stage this time, particularly the Rogers family ranging from Grandpa Richard, overseeing operations from a garden seat, down to William, the youngest of Richard Junior and Vicky’s three boys who all kept things moving as the golden juice filled many a bottle.
They were sold by donation for taking home by most who attended.
The large quantity of apple pulp probably made many cows very happy later in the day. Also on offer was delicious, hot mulled cider made and served by Ali Watkins.
Theatre Train, which proved popular a while ago, will be re-starting on Monday November 11 from 4.30pm to 6pm.
Stephen Pedrick's latest book is a compilation of 24 interviews with older residents of the area who have fascinating, historical tales to tell. The intriguing title is 'Chindits and Cruibins".
Unique Christmas presents may also be found at the South Milton Craft Fair on November 9 from 10 until 3pm, where 12 craft stalls will be set up in the hall.