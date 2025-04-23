Following Earth Day, the 55th such day since 1970, of which the theme is ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ focussing on renewable energy.
Kingsbridge Climate Action has a renewables linked focus for its May 26 Bank Holiday Monday event with Kingsbridge Area Sustainability Group on Kingsbridge’s Town Square.
The event, ‘GO’-Electric, will bring together e-cars, e-bikes, e-boats and much more.
If you want to do something to help tackle Climate Change today, you could contribute to Kingsbridge Climate Action’s tree-planting project (Google www.crowdfunder.co.uk/KingsbridgeTreesAroundTheWorld or if local tree planting is more to your taste you can double the value of your donation through Moor Trees Big Give project - the fundraising for that starts today (Google Big Give Moor Trees)