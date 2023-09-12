Apple Day is arriving soon in Chillington.
Chillington Community Association are putting on an Apple Day for the local community to pick apples in the community orchard on the 30th September from 10:30am until 3pm at the Chillington Village Hall and park.
Apple juice will be on sale throughout the day as well as sausage rolls, apple crumble, local beers and ciders and soft drinks. Bottles will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own and to bring your own apples to add to the harvest. There will also be live music from ‘The Chillers’.
All are welcome to come and join in.