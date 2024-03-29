POLICE are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision on the A30 on Thursday, March 28.
Officers were called to the two-vehicle collision in the Tedburn St Mary area at around 11am.
The collision involved a white articulated heavy goods vehicle and a black Ford Fiesta.
As a result of the collision, a child, aged four, in the rear of the Ford Fiesta sustained serious injuries and was taken to Bristol Children’s Hospital. She sustained what were considered to be life-threatening injuries but remains in a stable collision.
The driver of the lorry was uninjured.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the scene. Once a forensic investigation had been conducted the road was re-opened.
Officers would like to thank the public for their patience.
► Anybody who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it – in particular anybody with relevant dashcam footage - is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or via our website quoting log number 267 of 28 March.