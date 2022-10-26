I supported Rishi Sunak earlier this year because I recognise the severity of the situation the world now faces. The globe is more fractured, volatile and disunited than ever before, and it will only be through cool, calm engagement and careful thought that we will find our way through. Rishi embodies many good qualities, but having seen him as Chancellor I saw first-hand his ability to be innovative and to create new mechanisms to help those in need, to change treasury orthodoxy and to bring people together. For this reason and for so many more, I am pleased and reassured to see him in post.