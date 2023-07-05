Kingsbridge and District Camera Club are hosting their annual exhibition next week at Kingsbridge Market Hall.
The exhibition is opening on Tuesday July 11th and will run until Saturday July 15th, from 10am to 4pm.
The exhibition will include print images from local photographers, and is free for all to enter.
A spokesperson for the event said: "This fabulous FREE event is of interest to anyone with a curiosity for any aspect of photography, cameras (of all sorts!), creative imagery and visual storytelling."
The club hold their meetings at West Charleton Village Hall, meeting most Thursday evenings from 7.30pm.