The annual Delamore Arts exhibition in Cornwood runs throughout May.
Almost 150 sculptors, painters, printmakers, and mixed media artists are exhibiting around 500 pieces of work in the indoor galleries at Delamore House and, for the large sculptures, outside in the formal gardens.
This is the only time of the year that gardens are open to the public, and they’re at their very best in May.
Several local artists are taking part in the event, showcasing artwork from across the spectrum. They include paper artist Kim Watkins from Kingston, glass artist Steve Robinson from Totnes, stone sculptor Maria Moorhouse from Dartington, cutlery sculptor Ed Hill from Ermington, and printmaker Louise Scammell from South Brent.
Kim Watkins creates colourful and often humorous scenes by sewing together pieces of recycled paper and card – including old stamps, bits of passports, maps, tax discs, wine labels, Monopoly notes, and sections of magazines and catalogues.
Another artist who works with bright colours is Totnes glass artist, Steve Robinson, who will again be delighting visitors with his garden sculptures. “Glass is my passion,” he explained.
“I’m drawn by its visual appeal, which for me lies in the combination of colour, transparency, light, and air.”
Ed Hill’s second-hand cutlery sculptures have become firm favourites with Delamore visitors over the past few years. The latest in his series of iconic birds is the long-tailed tit. He said: “Being a particularly sociable bird, I’ve explored different ways I can group them, and there are lots of fun details to capture in the long-tailed tit.”
Stone carver Maria Moorhouse is an experienced artist, tutor, and director of Sculptworks, a stone carving sculpture programme run from the Dartington Hall Estate.
She carves with Limestone, Marble, Alabaster, and Soapstone.
This year sees the opening of the new Carriage Room Gallery which is taken over by printmakers from the South West based Artizan collective, including Louise Scammell. Louise is a member of the Society of Wildlife Artists and has a deep connection with the sea.
This year’s charity is Plymouth-based children's cancer charity, Hugs.
More details on 01752 837663 or visit www.delamore-art.co.uk