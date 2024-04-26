Mayor of Totnes Cllr Emily Price explains how local people can make a difference as a town councillor: “As a local councillor you can become a voice for your community. An integral part of a councillor’s role is engaging with local people, groups, and businesses to determine their needs. “You’ll help make decisions on the services and projects the council should take forward, and you’ll get involved to ensure the town council’s services truly meet the community’s needs.”