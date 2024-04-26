Totnes Town Council is looking for up to two dedicated and motivated people to become a Town Councillor.
The vacancies have arisen because of two recent resignations, one for Totnes Town Ward and one for Bridgetown Ward.
One vacancy will be filled by co-option- a vote of councillors- and there will be a by-election to fill the other vacancy.
These vacancies were advertised earlier this year by the Town Council and South Hams District Council, inviting residents in each ward to make a request for an election.
At least 10 residents have to make a request in writing for an election to be held.
South Hams District Council did not receive the required number of requests for the vacancy in Bridgetown Ward so this position can be filled by co-option.
South Hams District Council did receive the required number of requests in Totnes Town Ward meaning a by-election will take place on a date to be confirmed.
Residents and local business owners are now invited to put themselves forward for co-option as a councillor to the Bridgetown Ward position.
Town Councillors will then review the applications and make an appointment.
The deadline for anyone interested in being considered is midday on Thursday May 23, so that Full Council can review the applications at the meeting on Monday 10 June 10.
Local residents and business owners will also be able to nominate themselves as a candidate for the by-election in Totnes Town Ward.
The deadline for nominations will be confirmed in the near future.
Mayor of Totnes Cllr Emily Price explains how local people can make a difference as a town councillor: “As a local councillor you can become a voice for your community. An integral part of a councillor’s role is engaging with local people, groups, and businesses to determine their needs. “You’ll help make decisions on the services and projects the council should take forward, and you’ll get involved to ensure the town council’s services truly meet the community’s needs.”
For more information you can visit: https://www.totnestowncouncil.gov.uk/your-council/what-we-do/make-a-change-become-a-councillor/ or contact the Town Clerk on 01803 862147.