Trustees have lead roles covering all the important parts of how a well-run charity can operate on a business footing as a not-for-profit community organisation, run for the benefit of the community. Trustees discussed: programming, community development and inclusion, the need to control costs, how to raise funds from grants and fundraising events, how to better find out what the community wants – market research, how to let people know what they do by marketing better and how to engage better with volunteers.