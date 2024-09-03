This year, we were thrilled to be joined by HMS Cattistock, a Royal Navy minesweeper, whose commanding officer Lt Cdr Jonny Campbell and Crew not only hosted visitors aboard the ship but also participated in several onshore competitions themselves. We're pleased to say that Dartmouth has become their new favourite port—at least in Devon! The team work of the Britannia Royal Naval College and the URNU cadets and Regatta is legendary and we are very proud of this, strengthening our connection and maintaining the legacy.