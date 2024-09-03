This shot features Kai Renaud who’s a passionate surfer and works at his family’s surf school business in Bantham.
Kai represents the surfing community who need their waters to be clean and safe.
It’s one of an ongoing series of images by Freddie Milburn-Fryer taking a tongue-in-cheek exploration of the ongoing issue of water being dumped into our coastal and inland waters.
Kai, a passionate surfer whose family run Bantham’s surf school, surfs a toilet.
Freddie said: “This shoot was incredibly difficult to pull off but despite all odds we managed to get the above shot.
“This was in no small part to Kai’s skill as a surfer and the assistance of Maria Wilson holding the board in place until the decisive moment arrived.”
Images in the project/series can be viewed onInstagram @freddie_fryer.
If youhave a personal/professional/passionate/unique relationship with the water and would potentially like to feature in this series email [email protected].