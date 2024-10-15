Everyone at Dame Hannahs would like to thank all the volunteers who worked hard at the charity’s site in Ivybridge recently.
Three teams spent three days painting and helping to transform the new family room and the medical room, which was a huge help.
Dame Hannahs Head of Maintenance, David Henderson, said “I just wanted to say a big thank you to all the volunteers from Aggregate Industries. The work they have done has been a really good standard and helped me no end.
“What lovely people as well, it was an absolute pleasure having them here.”
Marta Maculewicz from Aggregate said “Volunteering at Dame Hannahs was an eye opening and heartwarming experience. Debbie from Dame Hannahs Fundraising team melted my stone cold heart by sharing stories about all the young adults they are helping every day. People working there are passionate, with a massive smile on their faces at all times, despite challenges and difficulties that they are facing daily.
"It was an absolute honour to be able to help them on that day and wish that we could do it more often as a company.”
Robyn Watterson from Aggregate said “What an amazing and insightful day it was volunteering at Dame Hannahs. The care and understanding by everyone that works there is something that can only be admired. Seeing what these people do every day and meeting the young adults living there was honestly life changing”.
If you and your colleagues would like to do some volunteering at Dame Hannahs contact the Fundraising Team on 01752 898135.