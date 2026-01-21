Dame Hannahs will be hosting their annual Spring Charity Luncheon on Tuesday, 24 March at the Elfordleigh Hotel in Plympton.
Guests will get a two course lunch and a fascinating talk by ‘Agathologist’ Dr Mark Aldridge.
This Agatha Christie historian will be sharing his insights into the secret life of one of literature's most adored detectives – Agatha Christie’s spinster sleuth, Miss Marple.
Drawing on research undertaken for his book Agatha Christie’s Marple: Expert on Wickedness, Mark will be sharing the inside story of St Mary Mead’s famous detective.
Guests will be able to browse a selection of gift stalls and there will be prizes to be won in the raffle.
The luncheon will be raising vital funds for the residents of Dame Hannahs.
