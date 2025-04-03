HORSE lover and rider actor Martin Clunes is due to star at next month’s Devon County Show.
Martin, the star famed for beloved TV shows such as Men Behaving Badly and Doc Martin, is opening the Festival of Heavy Horses.
Martin is a passionate animal lover who has narrated several wildlife documentaries and owns Clydesdale horses on his Dorset farm, as well as being an accomplished horseman.
“There is no one better for the job,” says Diana McFeat, organiser of the festival. “Everyone loves Martin Clunes, and we’re so grateful that he’s lending his support at the festival to help raise awareness for these gentle giants and ensure their survival as a cherished breed for generations to come.”
This year’s heavy horse festival, in association with WHISTLEFISH, is bigger than ever, featuring 19 magnificent heavy horses from a range of breeds, including Shires, Clydesdales, Suffolks, Percherons, and North American Belgians—the world’s largest breed of draught horse.
Owners will showcase the breeds’ capabilities in the main arena. Highlights include pulling drays and stud carts. Horses will compete in events, such as in-hand and ridden classes.
In the Heavy Horse Village, visitors can see the horses being dressed with their traditional finery—gleaming brass fittings, leather harnesses, ringing bells, plaited manes, and colourful ribbons—before they take centre stage in the main arena.
Expert commentators will guide the audience through the displays, sharing fascinating insights about each breed and the vital role heavy horses have played in our history.
Martin Clunes is about to return to TV screens this year as he reunites with Neil Morrissey for Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage, a three-part series exploring southern France, nearly three decades after the end of Men Behaving Badly.
