Salcombe has been the star of a high-profile article in London’s The Standard newspaper by the Des and Line of Duty actor Daniel Mays interviewed by Hayley Spencer.
He was introduced to the town by his wife Louise who used to come there on childhood holidays and the couple visit with their children Milo and Dixie.
Daniel said: “We try to go every year for a couple of weeks to recharge.
“It’s a place I feel so connected to.
“With the hectic life of an actor in London and everything else going on, I get there and I feel instantly more relaxed and chilled. It’s like a spiritual home for us.”
They hire a cottage and make day trips to Kingsbridge by boat from Whitestrand.
Daniel added: “You can get a boat and go beach hopping up and down the estuary.
“Over time we’ve got a bit more adventurous and anchor the boat and go from North Sands to South Sands, over the other side to East Portlemouth.”
He also makes this recommendation: “Going from pub to pub down the estuary on a boat. Just cruise down and tie the boat up and then go and have a pub lunch. My son and I have got really into it and got taught by an expert. We have licenses to manage a small vessel now. You can also go seal watching and be taken out to sea and all the way around the coast.”
Daniel says this is a good place to see the stars: “David Tennant goes down there with his wife Georgia.
“Patricia Hodge has a gaff down there.
“I’ve seen Anton Du Beke and there’s a huge house over on the East Portlemouth side which is pink, and Liam Gallagher stayed there one year when we were there.
“The tranquility is hypnotic.”