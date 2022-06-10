Accident causes congestion on the A38
An overturned road sweeper on the A38 eastbound between Plympton and Lee Mill has been causing long delays for motorists this morning
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
[email protected]
Friday 10th June 2022 9:05 am
(Contributed )
Lane one of the A38 has been blocked eastbound between Plympton and Lee Mill near the B3416 Deep Lane Junction.
The accident happened just before 6.45am this morning.
According to Inrix there is currently approximately a 20 minute delay with a two-mile tail back.
