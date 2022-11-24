STAFF from Buckfast Abbey have clubbed together to donate more than 100 teddy bears to help comfort children experiencing distress caused by conflict, starvation or abuse worldwide.
Colleagues spent the summer collecting soft, cuddly bears ready to send to children in areas of conflict or crisis including Ukraine, Syria and Pakistan.
The abbey’s congregation of bears have been sent to The Teddy Trust, whose team of volunteers send teddy bears to traumatised children suffering distress in war or disaster zones around the world.
Education manager, Alison Gagg, said: “Having launched the project at the start of the summer, it’s been wonderful to receive support from so many members of staff here.
“Bonded together by a shared motivation to support a good cause, many of our employees have spent their weekends visiting charity shops, car boot sales and toy shops to purchase new teddy bears that are big enough to cuddle but small enough for a child to carry.
“Others have spent time with their children sorting through old toys to find those in good condition without a noise, teaching them how they can help support other children around the world through the donation of a soft teddy bear.
“It’s been a pleasure for all of us. The Teddy Trust is a remarkable organisation which helps children that have suffered the most appalling traumas through the gift of soft, cuddly and reassuring teddy bears.”
For more information about The Teddy Trust campaign visit www.teddytrust.org.uk