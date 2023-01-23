Dartmouth Orchestra are taking part in a winter performance on January 28th at Ashburton Art centre.
The concert is open for all ages and will include music from Mozart, Haydn and Vaughan Williams.
The orchestra said of the event: “Join us on a chilly Saturday afternoon for a warming selection of classical music including Mozart’s elegant overture to his opera ‘La Clemenza di Tito’ composed for the coronation of King Leopold I; Haydn’s final London symphony no. 104, and soar into the sky with Vaughan Williams’s ethereal ‘The Lark Ascending’, featuring renowned local soloist, Mary Eade on violin.”
The Dartmouth Orchestra describe themselves as “a small but ambitious amateur chamber orchestra, primarily based in Dartmouth, South Devon.”
They present three or four concerts annually, including performances in the Dart Music Festival each May, led by their music director, Tim Pithers.
The concert is taking place at Ashburton Arts Centre, a community-owned establishment which opened in 2018 in the town's old Methodist Church.
You can access tickets at wegottickets.com/ashburtonarts or email [email protected] to reserve and pay on the door.