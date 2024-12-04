In the final part of my trip to London I teamed up with my son Jon to visit the enormous Battersea Power Station which was built between 1929 and 1955.
It was fully decommissioned in 1978.
The station was developed as a home for bars, restaurants and entertainment opening in October 2022.
The Northern Line was also extended via Nine Elms to serve Battersea.
An interesting place is the Museum of Immigration which you’ll find at the end of one of the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) lines at Lewisham.
It will move to the City of London in the next few years and is thought- provoking, tracing immigration from hunter gatherers arriving around 9500BC to the small boats and Ukrainian refugees of today.
On the way back I took a look at Canary Wharf which was built on the site of the former West India Docks on the Isle of Dogs.
I love walking and on the way back passed Westminster Abbey and Westminster Cathedral.
Then up to ever-trendy Camden Town where the former Channel Four newsreader once told me he finds his colourful ties.
There you’ll find a statue of Amy Winehouse who I also had the pleasure of meeting in the early noughties.