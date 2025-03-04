In celebration of National Storytelling Week, pupils from Year 1 to Year 4 at Dartmouth Academy, had the wonderful opportunity to share stories with younger visitors from Humpty Dumpty Nursery.
This heartwarming experience not only allowed the Dartmouth pupils to showcase their impressive reading skills but also helped build connections with the next generation of readers.
Education South West is a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
National Storytelling Week serves as a reminder of how important it is to nurture a love of reading from a young age.
Research from the National Literacy Trust highlights that children who read for just 20 minutes a day at home significantly improve their vocabulary, comprehension, and academic success.
The school would also like to say a special thank you to the Dartmouth Rotary volunteer readers, who have consistently supported pupils by reading with them each day.
Their contribution plays an invaluable role in developing young people’s reading skills and creating a supportive school community.
Jennifer Tierney, Primary Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said: "We believe in the power of books to inspire creativity, critical thinking, and a lifelong love of reading.
This event was the perfect way for our pupils to pass on the magic of stories to younger children, while developing their own skills.
It was truly rewarding to see our pupils share their passion for reading and help others discover the joy of books. "
ESW Deputy CEO Rob Coles said: “At Education South West we are committed to empowering young people with the skills and mindset to succeed both academically and personally.
“National Storytelling Week has been a fantastic opportunity for our schools to come together, celebrate the joy of reading, and inspire the next generation of storytellers."