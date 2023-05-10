This 25 acre, family-run garden has scented azaleas and rhododendrons in full bloom, amidst drifts of bluebells. Lukesland’s famous handkerchief trees are also starting to produce their delicate white hankies, while wisterias add their perfume. As well as opening for the National Garden Scheme, Lukesland has donated over £9,000 this Spring to St Luke’s Hospice and the Red Cross Turkey Earthquake Appeal.