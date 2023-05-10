The recent sunshine has brought an explosion of colour at Lukesland Gardens near Ivybridge.
This 25 acre, family-run garden has scented azaleas and rhododendrons in full bloom, amidst drifts of bluebells. Lukesland’s famous handkerchief trees are also starting to produce their delicate white hankies, while wisterias add their perfume. As well as opening for the National Garden Scheme, Lukesland has donated over £9,000 this Spring to St Luke’s Hospice and the Red Cross Turkey Earthquake Appeal.
Lukesland owner, Lorna Howell says: “I thought it might not be a very good flowering year after last summer’s drought and the cold, wet early spring. But I was wrong.
“The plants were just biding their time and are now a riot of colour. Visitors are bowled over by it, saying it’s ‘a bit of heaven on earth.”
For full details of Lukesland’s opening times go to www.lukesland.co.uk