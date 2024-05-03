A dream job has been advertised for someone who loves the great South Hams outdoors.
South Devon National Landscape is looking for a Community Officer.
It’s described as an: “Opportunity to work in one of the UK’s finest coastal landscapes - it is highly designated and includes Special Areas of Conservation, National Nature Reserves, Sites of Special Scientific Interest and forms and important part of the South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, South Devon Heritage Coats and South West Coast Path National Trail.”
In recognition of its special qualities, South Devon National Landscape was designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1960.
It’s one of 46 National Landscapes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and these protected landscapes are managed through partnerships on behalf of the nation.