As we approach the four-year mark as my time as Leader of South Hams District Council, now is a fitting time to look back together, as a community, at the challenges we have faced but also, just as importantly, the fantastic achievements across our wonderful District.
The past four years have not been easy. We have lived through a global pandemic, housing crisis, climate emergency and most recently the cost-of-living crisis, all of which have affected our community in one way or another.
When I assumed my position in May 2019, never could I imagine the devastating events which were to come with the spread of Covid-19. In early 2020, and within such as short space of time, all areas of our everyday lives were impacted; from losing loved ones and struggles with mental health, to the loss of jobs and incomes, with devastating financial strain on businesses, individuals, and families. However, through the periods of isolation, uncertainty, worry and disbelief, South Hams remained strong. Communities, organisations, and individuals rallied round to support the most vulnerable and stepped up to help those in need, demonstrating the community spirit which South Hams is all about.
Fast forward to today, we are finally finding our way out of the never-ending tunnel. Our community is more connected now than ever, we have found ways to work creatively and collaboratively, and it is wonderful to see our business community now thriving once again. More of our high streets are bucking the national trend with shops full of local independent traders, helped by tourists, old and new, enjoying what our beautiful South Hams has to offer. People continue to re-build their lives from the aftermath of the pandemic and work within the community to support those who need it, continues.
In July 2019, considering both the global and local landscape, South Hams declared a climate and biodiversity emergency. With the need to take immediate action, a strategy and action plan was put in place that aims to address the climate challenges we face locally. Work has been going on across the council to meet the goals of reducing organisational carbon emissions to net-zero by 2030 and the carbon neutralisation of the local area by 2050. Government funding has recently seen programmes launched to encourage sustainable travel, support the agriculture sector to implement more regenerative farming and decarbonise our marine economy. These important schemes of work, particularly important for the challenges we face here in South Hams, are being delivered in partnership with national and local partners and with you, our residents and business owners, who have an important part to play in ensuring South Hams reaches its net-zero targets.
In September 2021, the Council declared a housing crisis. South Hams has seen over the past few years, issues with affordability, availability of properties and a huge increase in short term holiday lets. The level of second home ownership in South Hams means that house prices have been pushed upwards, hugely problematic for our younger generation and first-time buyers. The Council’s 12-point action plan to tackle the crisis has helped see a significant improvement in addressing these issues. From 2019 to date, 619 new affordable homes have been delivered in South Hams. This is thanks to the great working relationships we have with our registered provider partners. More new homes are due to be completed at Sherford and Ivybridge at the end of March and work continues to offer even more new homes in the future. The Council also recently voted to adopt 100% Council Tax Premium on second homes to level the playing field for residents, making it easier for them to find somewhere to live.
More is to be done to tackle some of these critical issues we currently face as a community. In 2022, we began to experience a cost-of-living crisis. Much work is happening across South Hams to offer support to the families and individuals who need it most.
The Council, alongside community and voluntary sectors, are working hard to offer financial, practical, and emotional support, as well as signposting residents to government support initiatives, which may be able to help ease the burden. Whilst we cannot solve all of the wider issues surrounding the national cost of living crisis here locally, the Council and our South Hams community is doing all it can to help those who really need it. If you need help, please visit www.southhams.gov.uk.cost-of-living-help for advice and support.
The past four years have been challenging to say the least, yet our drive as a community to rally round and support one another remains constant. I am confident that over the next few years, South Hams will continue to tackle anything which may come its way and ensure Better Lives for All.