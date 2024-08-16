Global, modern, and ready describes the 148 Naval Officers from fourteen countries celebrating their commissioning from Britannia Royal Naval College.
The Officers marked their formal commissioning in front of family, friends and guests of honour having successfully completed a demanding 29 week Initial Officer Training Course designed to test the Officer’s leadership skills, fitness and military bearing on both land and sea.
Joining the Naval Officers on the parade ground were 22 Senior Upper Yardmen (SUY’s) and 9 Warrant Officers selected to commission to the rank of Officer, 22 Royal Navy Reserves and 22 from the supporting arm of the Navy, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.
All look their place on the parade ground in readiness to march up the steps and through the doors of the College to signal their commissioning into the Royal Navy or their completion of training at BRNC.
The guest of honour, Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Martin Connell CBE escorted by Captain BRNC, Andy Bray, inspected the divisions. Commenting on the day Captain BRNC Andy Bray, said “Duty and service, words that I know will be going through the minds of every Officer on parade today as they commission into the Naval Service. These are two words that define a Naval Officer, and the ethos of the wider armed services. I am immensely proud of every one of the cadets who are starting their exciting and rewarding careers today.”
On addressing the Naval Officers on parade, Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Martin Connell said, “The foundations of Naval leadership are forged and established here at BRNC, with generations having stood where you stand now. They have gone on to serve their country in peacetime and in war, now you follow in their footsteps.” Vice Admiral Connell finished by saying “Take care of yourselves, but importantly, take care of those who you have the enormous privilege and responsibility to lead and if you do that you will be mission ready”.
The newly commissioned Officers will proceed to further professional training specific to their chosen branch or specialisation before embarking on their first ship, submarine, or aircraft to then serve across the globe.