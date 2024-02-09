A hapless car driver found themselves in distress after leaving their vehicle parked on the tidal estuary outside The Ship Inn in Noss Mayo.
Ignoring warning signs and the whispered advice of local lore, the driver returned only to discover their car stranded, submerged, and brimming with water.
The picturesque coastal community, nestled in the heart of South Devon's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is renowned for its quaint charm and breathtaking vistas. However, its tidal rhythms are a force to be reckoned with, as evidenced by this latest misadventure.
Eyewitnesses described the scene as equal parts comical and concerning, as the vehicle's predicament served as a stark reminder of the estuary's unforgiving nature.
One resident said: “Woke up this morning to see another car in the harbour. Such a shame!”
As the tide receded the stranded car stood as a solemn reminder that in Noss Mayo, as in life, it pays to heed the ebb and flow of the tide.