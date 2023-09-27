POLICE are seeking the public’s help to trace 30-year-old Daniel Butler, from Exeter, who is wanted in connection with reports of assault and criminal damage.
Butler also has links to the Barnstaple area.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate Butler and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Police enquiries indicate Butler was in the North Devon area between September 11 and 19.
Anyone who sees Butler is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting log 546 of 12/09/23.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via: www.crimestoppers-uk.org .