A man from the South Hams has admitted dealing in several different types of drugs.
Edward Stoddart, aged 36, of Manor Street, Dittisham, pleaded guilty to six counts when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.
He admitted conspiracies to supply a class A drug and class B amphetamines between July 1, 2023 and June 26, 2024 and possession of class A ecstasy, also known as MDMA, synthetic cannabis, and cannabis on or before October 4, 2023.
He also admitted possession of criminal property in October 2023. He was remanded in custody.
Two other men, Matthew Villiers, aged 46, of Hill Park Road, Torquay and Daniel Passmore, aged 43, of Princes Road, Torquay, both pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy charges and Villiers admitted producing cannabis between July 2023 and June 2024.
Judge David Evans adjourned Stoddart’s sentence until after the trial of the other defendants, who were both granted bail pending a further hearing next month when another three defendants, from Crediton, Dagenham and Ilford will also appear.