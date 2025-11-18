DEVON and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received several telephone calls about a fire in the disused derelict court building adjoining the former Police Station off Heavitree Road in Exeter at 7.38pm on Monday, November 17.
The Service said that three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the incident where smoke was issuing.
Crews soon made up for a further two fire engines and started to tackle the fire using breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a safety jet, a thermal imaging camera and 135 ladder.
Shortly after another two fire engines were requested for extra personnel at the incident with crews utilising the aerial ladder platform and small tools alongside the breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and safety jets to extinguish multiple seats of fire.
Fire crews from Danes Castle and Middlemoor, Exeter attended along with others from Exmouth, Crediton, Honiton and Ottery St Mary.
Traffic restrictions were put in place in Heavitree Road during the incident which ended at 11.36pm that evening.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.