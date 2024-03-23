Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in Torquay today (Saturday 23 March.)
Officers were called at around 1:30am to Tor Church Road following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a parked car.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers from the Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed for the investigation to take place.
Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 76 of 23 March.