Explosives experts are today attending a possible grenade found in a West Devon garden.
Houses have been evacuated to the community centre while the incident is ongoing in Princetown on Dartmoor.
The house where the grenade was found (Tindle)
A police statement said: 'Police are currently at Two Bridges Road, Princetown, after a member of public contacted us believing that they had dug up a grenade whilst gardening.'Images of the item were sent to the police and reviewed by EOD (explosives experts).
'Following this, a 50-meter cordon is now in place and approximately 20 properties will be evacuated to the local community centre whilst the item is made safe and removed.'