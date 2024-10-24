Devon and Cornwall Police are urging residents to remain vigilant following a rise in reports of a scam involving unexpected phone calls from fraudsters claiming to be from a bank’s fraud department or the police. In recent weeks, several cases have been reported across Devon and Cornwall.
The fraudsters typically tell the victim that their bank account has experienced fraudulent activity and they need to transfer their money urgently to protect it. They may also claim that a new account has been set up for the victim's funds.
A spokesperson for the police said: “If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately. Do not provide any personal or bank details. Neither the police, your bank, nor any fraud department will ever ask for your PIN, request you to transfer funds, or ask you to withdraw cash. If you receive such a request, it’s a scam."
To ensure the line is clear before contacting your bank, wait at least 5-10 minutes, or clear the line by calling a friend or family member. Alternatively, use a different phone than the one on which you were contacted.
If you’ve already shared your bank details or handed over your card to a courier, call your bank immediately. You can reach your bank’s fraud department directly by dialing 159.
Please also report the incident to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040, and contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or via their website.