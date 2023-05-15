Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision near Modbury yesterday, Sunday, May 14.
A police spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called at 11.55am after the collision involving a blue Peugeot campervan, a blue Vauxhall Zafira and a white Kawasaki on the A379 at Harraton Cross.
"The campervan driver, a man in his 60s from Derby, was treated at the scene by paramedics but sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next-of kin have been informed.
"The male motorcycle rider sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
"A number of road closures were put in place while officers conducted an examination of the scene and the vehicles were recovered. The A379 was reopened at 5.30pm.
"Officers are investigating the circumstances and asking anyone with information who has not yet spoken with officers to contact them."