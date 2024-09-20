Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision on Western Approach, Plymouth.
The collision took place at around 8.40 pm on Thursday September 19 and involved a black Honda CBR 600 motorcycle.
As a result of the collision, a 35-year-old male rider was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
A spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police said: “Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.”
Officers are now appealing for any witnesses that have not already spoken to them, but who may have seen the collision, or have dash-cam footage. To contact police with any relevant information visit their website, or call 101, quoting log 888 of 19 September.